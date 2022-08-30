Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Midwest Trading Down 6.2 %

MDWT traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647. Midwest has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $43.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Midwest to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midwest

About Midwest

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knott David M Jr lifted its position in Midwest by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Midwest by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Midwest during the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

