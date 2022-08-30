Mineral (MNR) Trading 13% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mineral (MNR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. Mineral has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $103,824.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mineral has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Mineral coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080952 BTC.

Mineral Coin Profile

MNR is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

