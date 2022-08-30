Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 214.8 days.

Mineral Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS MALRF remained flat at $44.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. 696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

