MiniDOGE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $346,663.07 (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MiniDOGE has a market cap of $346,663.07 and approximately $19,475.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030323 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000264 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084864 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

MiniDOGE Coin Profile

MiniDOGE (CRYPTO:MINIDOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place. MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

