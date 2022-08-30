Mint Club (MINT) Hits Market Cap of $4.28 Million

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $440,704.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

