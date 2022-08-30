Mist Price Hits $0.0181 on Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Mist has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $104,464.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004039 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00133286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082492 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Buying and Selling Mist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

