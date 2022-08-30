Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.57 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $23.57 million and $4.31 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00209393 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.