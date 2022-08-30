Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,679,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 1,283,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 579.0 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance
Shares of MIELF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $14.71.
About Mitsubishi Electric
