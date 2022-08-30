Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Price Performance

MSHXF stock remained flat at 24.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a fifty-two week low of 22.84 and a fifty-two week high of 27.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 24.78.

Get Mitsubishi Shokuhin alerts:

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.