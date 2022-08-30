Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Price Performance
MSHXF stock remained flat at 24.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a fifty-two week low of 22.84 and a fifty-two week high of 27.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 24.78.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Shokuhin (MSHXF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.