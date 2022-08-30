Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,632,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,877 shares of company stock worth $92,171,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.11. 84,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average is $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

