Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Piedmont Lithium accounts for about 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,951 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,910 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.
PLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PLL traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $79.99.
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
