Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $307,000 in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 369,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 302,621 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,334,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,713 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDTX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

CDTX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,225. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,522.85% and a negative net margin of 239.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

