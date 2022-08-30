Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 341,804 Shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,804 shares during the period. Pardes Biosciences makes up 0.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Pardes Biosciences worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $16,370,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $819,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Pardes Biosciences Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PRDS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pardes Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.