Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 36,054 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,054 shares during the period. Fulcrum Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 136,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $197,494.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $197,494.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 25,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $203,130.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

