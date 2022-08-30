Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after buying an additional 1,356,873 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,104,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 202,365 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 4,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,331. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

