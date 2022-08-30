Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 697,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,808,000 after purchasing an additional 81,368 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.92. 84,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,926. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

