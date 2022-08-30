Monetha (MTH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $377,977.00

Monetha (MTH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $377,977.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monetha has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

