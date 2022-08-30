Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 8.1% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Moody’s worth $61,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Moody’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.58. 20,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.02. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.