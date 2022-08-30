Morgan Stanley Lowers Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $40.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

