Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

