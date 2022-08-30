MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in August

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA stock remained flat at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.76.

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.

