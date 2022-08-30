MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.42

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 33259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
MTN Group Stock Down 4.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.
About MTN Group
MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.
