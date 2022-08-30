musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.50

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40), with a volume of 64827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.56 million and a P/E ratio of 3,750.00.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

