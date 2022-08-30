MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 560,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.3 %

MYMD traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 133,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,964. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MyMD Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,073,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,098 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.