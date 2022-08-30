N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Gap Down to $10.04

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.71. N-able shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 662 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NABL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of N-able from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

N-able Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.45.

Insider Activity at N-able

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $209,302.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 278,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,929.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,694,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in N-able by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,127,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 529,742 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in N-able by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,296,000 after purchasing an additional 570,567 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in N-able by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 605,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 138,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

