Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 1,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 467,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
