Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 1,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 467,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.