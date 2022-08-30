NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading 2.3% Higher

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. 22,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 760,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 293,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

