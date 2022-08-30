National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $191.78

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLIGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $191.78 and last traded at $192.15, with a volume of 7773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.56.

The firm has a market cap of $699.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.64.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

