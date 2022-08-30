National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $191.78

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $191.78 and last traded at $192.15, with a volume of 7773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.56.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $699.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.64.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
