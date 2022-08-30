Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 44.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.