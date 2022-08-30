Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,541 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,268 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Citizens Financial Group worth $31,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

