Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 97,274 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 97,274 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $26,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 110,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

