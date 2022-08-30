Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $26.30 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $26,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $273.37. 2,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.18. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

