Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $27.71 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 39,951 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $27,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after buying an additional 564,910 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after buying an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,642,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.79. 1,030,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,027. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

