Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,261 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Applied Materials stock opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

