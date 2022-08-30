Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 11,375 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $25,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.82. 2,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,328. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.