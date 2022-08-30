Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 22,161 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Graco worth $28,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,712,000 after buying an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Graco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Graco by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Graco by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.10. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,543. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

