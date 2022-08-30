Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.44% of Landstar System worth $24,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.31. 670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.97.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

