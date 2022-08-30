Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $7.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 73,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $342,779.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,121.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 73,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $342,779.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,121.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,230 shares of company stock valued at $483,266. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $802.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.