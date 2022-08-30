NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

NetApp Stock Down 1.6 %

NTAP traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,208. NetApp has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 117,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,363,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,162,000 after acquiring an additional 235,605 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.