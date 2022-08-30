Netbox Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $86,564.99 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 128.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 177.1% against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $86,564.99 and approximately $125.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00163206 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Netbox Coin Profile
Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.
Netbox Coin Coin Trading
