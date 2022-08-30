Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Shares Up 13.3%

Shares of Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 504,929 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 315,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00.

About Nevada Sunrise Gold

(Get Rating)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Sunrise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Sunrise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.