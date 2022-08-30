New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $61.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.14.

NFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ NFE opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

