New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse Purchases 100,000 Shares

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 803,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$675,194.52.

Robert Joseph Chausse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Robert Joseph Chausse purchased 100,000 shares of New Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00.

New Gold Stock Performance

TSE:NGD traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,282. The stock has a market cap of C$593.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.70. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGD. Cormark reduced their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

