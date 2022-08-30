New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance

NVSAW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 44,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12. New Vista Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Vista Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

