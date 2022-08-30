Newlight Partners LP Sells 249,452 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Newlight Partners LP cut its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,452 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences comprises about 2.1% of Newlight Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Newlight Partners LP owned about 1.10% of Harmony Biosciences worth $31,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $478,337,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $665,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,620,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,671,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $665,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,620,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,671,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,725 shares of company stock worth $38,178,674. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. 10,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,592. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.33. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

