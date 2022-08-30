Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Update

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nexien BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of Nexien BioPharma stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Nexien BioPharma has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.20.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways for the treatment of various diseases, medical conditions, and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

