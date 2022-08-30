NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.29

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

NEXT Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 7.02%.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.