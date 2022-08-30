Nimiq Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. Nimiq has a market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $88,390.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,966.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.44 or 0.07775421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00163288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00268655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.85 or 0.00750540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.23 or 0.00577139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001060 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,296,931,879 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,931,879 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.