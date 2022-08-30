Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $24.56 million and a P/E ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

