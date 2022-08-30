NKN Hits Market Cap of $68.47 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, NKN has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a total market cap of $68.47 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NKN

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

